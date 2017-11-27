Border Patrol Arrests Convicted Sex Offender and MS-13 Gang Member

U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the El Centro Sector arrested two potentially dangerous men, a previously deported sex offender and an MS-13 gang member, who illegally entered the United States Friday morning.

The first incident happened at approximately 5:15 a.m., when Border Patrol agents patrolling approximately 22 miles west of the Calexico Port of Entry, encountered a man who was illegally present in the United States.

Agents arrested the man and transported him to the El Centro Station for processing. Agents conducted record checks which revealed that the man had a previous notice to appear from San Jose, CA for lewd acts with a child under 14.

The man a 44-year-old Mexican citizen, will be removed to his country of origin.

The second incident occurred at approximately 1:15 p.m., when Border Patrol agents patrolling 11 miles west of the Calexico Port of Entry, encountered a man who had illegally entered the United States.

Border Patrol agents arrested the man and transported him to the El Centro Station for processing. After agents conducted record checks they were able to identify that the man had a previous record with affiliation to the MS-13 gang from Honduras.

The man was removed in 2010 and will be processed as a Reinstatement of previous removal. The man, a 24-year-old Honduras citizen, will be removed to his country of origin.