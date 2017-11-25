Joshua Tree National Park Belgian Hiker Still Missing

Some of our most vulnerable neighbors who need help with normal activities like getting to doctor's appointments and to daily errands like grocery shopping have found relief thanks to the giving hearts at Independent Living Partnership. They have created a caring group of local helpers who are empowering people to remain independent called TRIP - Transportation Reimbursement and Information Project. Trip was launched in 1993 by the Office of Aging and the Riverside County Trans...
Eighteen-year-old Ulysse Gerken from Belgium went hiking November 19 but no one has heard from him.
