Joshua Tree National Park Belgian Hiker Still Missing

Joshua Tree Search and Rescue crews are searching for a missing hiker.

Eighteen-year-old Ulysse Gerken from Belgium went hiking November 19 but no one has heard from him.

MORE: Murder Case Links Palm Springs, Los Angeles and Kansas City

He is described as 5'11'' with blonde hair and a thin build.. He was last seen wearing a dark gray shirt, tan cargo pants, and an orange backpack. He was dropped off at the Boy Scout Trailhead near Indian Cove for a five-day backpacking trip, but failed to show up at his rendezvous point Friday.

According to Joshua Tree Search and Rescue, he has eight water bottles with him but has no desert experience.

It was reported Gerken was found Saturday night by Joshua Tree National Park, but that information was retracted. As of late Saturday night, the young hiker was still not located.

MORE: Two Women Arrested by Border Patrol Agents for Smuggling Meth Near Indio

If you have any information about this missing hiker, please contact Joshua Tree Search and Rescue at (714) 747-5057.