Thousands Head to the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway on Black Friday

Over 3,000 people opted to be outside at the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway, instead of inside the malls today. "I stay away from the malls. I figure whatever I'm going to get I already have, or I'll buy it online," said one visitor from Ventura, Calif. Visitors waited over two hours for a trip to the top of the tram.

Sheilah Pacete brought her son Keanu from Torrence to experience the outdoors on Black Friday. "This is something I did when I was a little kid, and so I really wanted to share this adventure with my son. He hasn't done it and he's a little scared," Pacete said.

Greg Purdy, the Vice President of Marketing for the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway, said it is a nice change to see more people opting outside after Thanksgiving. "Whether it's to just enjoy the view at the top or hike or go camping or climb to the top of that mountain, it's just nice that people are getting out and having activity and enjoying nature," Purdy said.

Pacete said the tram is the perfect post-Thanksgiving activity. "It's learning about being thankful for your family and having adventures and traveling and getting to experience things. These are memories that he'll have for a lifetime," she exclaimed.