Native American Heritage Month: Documentary Honors the Bird Singers

Many of us have heard the beautiful gourd rattles and deep rhythmic sounds of the native people who live in the Southwest, it's called Bird Singing, a tradition that goes back thousands of years.

"We circled the world three times whether we it be the Cahuilla world or the world as we know it ... we brought back stories those stories are the songs," says Albert Chacon, the documentary filmmaker of 'We Are Birds'."

His wife Larisa played an important role in the documentary as well as produced in, she's a cultural anthropologist, "In the past song migration took people all over the area today people continue to follow the same path," she says in the documentary.

Albert says he stumbled upon Bird Singing when he was in search of his roots, "I didn't even know birds existed I came out here following the Pow Wows."

As it turned out Albert has direct connections to many of the local tribes, still not being raised in the traditions he says there's a lot he missed out on,"It's a lesson too to show the outside world what can happen when you don't know your culture, I don't know my language, I don't know my songs."

Bird singing and the protocols are closely guarded by elders and passed on, but passing them on is the only way to preserve their history.

"Because you can only learn so much from school and the books to where the songs they were actually there in the time and in the place in the moment," says Derek Duro, the Head Bird Singer of the Torres - Martinez Desert Cahuilla Bird Singers.

"We're still here, we're still representing our ancestors, what they taught us," says Walter Holmes Jr., Morongo Band of Mission Indians Bird Singer.