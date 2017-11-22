Thankful for the Life of a Fallen Hero and the Heroes Who Stepped Up

"No we didn't have Thanksgiving for many years after that, took a long time before we could find something to find we could be thankful about," says Brenda Taylor.

On Thanksgiving Day in 1987 she got the visit every law enforcement officer's wife dreads. The captain of the CHP office in Indio didn't have to speak a word.

"Please tell me that he's okay, and they shook their head no," she says.

Her husband 28-year-old Mark Thomas Taylor was killed by an elderly distracted driver who hit the car Officer Taylor had pulled over for a traffic violation.

"I walked in the house, went into my bedroom, I dropped on my knees and I just said, 'God you're going to have to help me', I'm not going to be able to do this ... and at the same time I heard my daughter screaming," says Brenda.

At a reunion at the CHP Office in Indio retired CHP Sergeant Dennis Johnson says he remembers that day like it was yesterday, "We were traveling to Redlands to have Thanksgiving dinner ... I immediately turned around as soon as I could ... very traumatic incident."

"I never knew that Dennis I didn't know that you came upon the accident," says Barbara.

Brenda, now a widow and single mother says their families were thousands of miles away in Michigan ... But the CHP officers and their families became theirs, half the force accompanied officer Taylor on last final trip home.

"Who does that they went home and they not only were here for me at this funeral they went home and laid him to rest in his home," says Brenda.

During the reunion, they also shared memories that made them laugh. One of Mark's best qualities was his sense of humor and on the graveyard shift that spells comedy.

"We had a dead coyote, and we put out a call of a suicidal suspect or subject on the date palm over cross and we just kind of put the coyote over the side there ... one of the units, they came screaming in ... put up a spotlight and the coyote's up there ... and Mark flips the coyote off onto the freeway." says Troy Abney, a now retired CHP Nevada Chief.

But he also took some good pranks of his own, like the time his mentor wrote up a complaint and put it in his box.

"'Is this true, am I in trouble?', it's like well Mark your days on the patrol are gone', ... hahaha, got you didn't we got you didn't we," says his mentor and retired CHP Officer Larry Cuslidge."

And his impact is still felt.

"My daughter being named Markie, I thought about him on a daily basis and then professionally he impacted me as well," says Abney adding that because of how he found out through the news of Mark's death ... as he rose through the ranks he made sure all CHP officers regardless of rank were notified first of on duty deaths, "because I remember how I felt that day when mark was killed ... I was was pretty devastating that I had not receive a phone call."

Mark Taylor accomplished a lot despite having a tough childhood, he was the first to graduate high school in his family, served his country and became a CHP officer.

"But I know that his greatest joy was his daughter," says Brenda.

"So you know, I may not have had my dad there growing up and that was sort of a hole that I spent my life trying to fill but ... I do know unconditional love because of him," says Mark's daughter Kristie Ramos who was only nine-years-old when he died.

This Thanksgiving they're thankful for the man Mark was in their lives and the heroes who stood in for him when he no longer could and that after 30 years, they remember him too.

"Every thanksgiving we think about him we say a little prayer for mark, at our table because it's one of those days that you'll never forget," says retired CHP Lieutenant Jerry Thomas.