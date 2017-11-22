Thankful for the Life of a Fallen Hero and the Heroes Who Stepped Up

A woman shot at a Palm Springs home Monday was hospitalized in critical condition, and police were questioning several men.
"No we didn't have Thanksgiving for many years after that, took a long time before we could find something to find we could be thankful about," says Brenda Taylor. On Thanksgiving Day in 1987 she got the visit every law enforcement officer's wife dreads. The captain of the CHP office in Indio didn't have to speak a word. "Please tell me that he's okay, and they shook their head no," she says. Her husband 28-year-old Mark Thomas Taylor was killed by an ...
The Palm Springs community is grieving the loss of 36-year-old Amber Lane. Police said Lane was shot early Monday morning by her son, 19-year-old Brian Conroy. Family and friends of Lane said they are living a nightmare. "You can't possibly imagine. They loved one another just immensely," Guy Garrett said. Garrett is a close friend of Lane's and co-worker at Wangs in the Desert. He said Conroy and his mother were extremely close. Related: Man Arrested f...
