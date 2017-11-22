Thanksgiving Eve Brings Long Lines to Grocery Stores

At Jensen's Finest Foods, Thanksgiving Eve is one of the busiest days. "This is the 405 freeway on steroids," one grocery shopper described. "All the turkeys, anything you want from 12 to 13 pound hens to 30 pound toms."

This Thanksgiving, the Palm Desert location sold nearly 2,000 turkeys. Connie Lewis, of Palm Desert, ordered her Thanksgiving turkey from the grocery store. "I have to cook it when I get home, but I don't have to do anything to it except open the oven door and throw it in there," Lewis said.

Lewis said she's most excited to spend time with her grand kids, and you won't find her shopping on Thanksgiving Day. "No way. No. I'll be sitting down with the cocktail," Lewis said about her Thanksgiving plans.

However, the most important part of Thanksgiving for Lewis is not about the food. "I'm most thankful for my family, always."