Man suspected of putting bodily fluid on co-worker's bottle

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) - A California man has been arrested on suspicion of putting his semen into a co-worker's water bottle.

Orange County prosecutors say Stevens Millancastro was caught after the co-worker noticed water in a bottle appeared cloudy at least twice.

A surveillance camera was set up and investigators say footage shows Millancastro going into the co-worker's office prior to a third incident.

He could face charges including misdemeanor battery, as well as a sentencing enhancement for committing crimes for the purpose of sexual gratification. A phone number for Millancastro could not be found and it wasn't immediately known if he has an attorney.

He's also accused of putting bodily fluid on the co-worker's computer mouse and other items.

The Orange County Register reports Millancastro could face two years in prison if convicted.

Information from: The Orange County Register, http://www.ocregister.com

