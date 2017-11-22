Man suspected of putting bodily fluid on co-worker's bottle - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Man suspected of putting bodily fluid on co-worker's bottle

Posted: Updated:

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) - A California man has been arrested on suspicion of putting his semen into a co-worker's water bottle.

Orange County prosecutors say Stevens Millancastro was caught after the co-worker noticed water in a bottle appeared cloudy at least twice.

A surveillance camera was set up and investigators say footage shows Millancastro going into the co-worker's office prior to a third incident.

He could face charges including misdemeanor battery, as well as a sentencing enhancement for committing crimes for the purpose of sexual gratification. A phone number for Millancastro could not be found and it wasn't immediately known if he has an attorney.

He's also accused of putting bodily fluid on the co-worker's computer mouse and other items.

The Orange County Register reports Millancastro could face two years in prison if convicted.

Information from: The Orange County Register, http://www.ocregister.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Man suspected of putting bodily fluid on co-worker's bottle

    Man suspected of putting bodily fluid on co-worker's bottle

    A California man has been arrested on suspicion of putting his semen into a co-worker's water bottle.

    A California man has been arrested on suspicion of putting his semen into a co-worker's water bottle.

  • Palm Springs

    Friends Remember Amber Lane, Woman Allegedly Killed by Son

    Tuesday, November 21 2017 8:57 PM EST2017-11-22 01:57:19 GMT

    The Palm Springs community is grieving the loss of 36-year-old Amber Lane. Police said Lane was shot early Monday morning by her son, 19-year-old Brian Conroy. Family and friends of Lane said they are living a nightmare. "You can't possibly imagine. They loved one another just immensely," Guy Garrett said. Garrett is a close friend of Lane's and co-worker at Wangs in the Desert. He said Conroy and his mother were extremely close.  Related: Man Arrested f...

    The Palm Springs community is grieving the loss of 36-year-old Amber Lane. Police said Lane was shot early Monday morning by her son, 19-year-old Brian Conroy. Family and friends of Lane said they are living a nightmare. "You can't possibly imagine. They loved one another just immensely," Guy Garrett said. Garrett is a close friend of Lane's and co-worker at Wangs in the Desert. He said Conroy and his mother were extremely close.  Related: Man Arrested f...

  • Palm Springs

    Palm Springs Man Charged With Murder for Mother's Shooting

    Palm Springs Man Charged With Murder for Mother's Shooting

    Wednesday, November 22 2017 4:27 PM EST2017-11-22 21:27:21 GMT

    A woman shot at a Palm Springs home Monday was hospitalized in critical condition, and police were questioning several men. 

    A woman shot at a Palm Springs home Monday was hospitalized in critical condition, and police were questioning several men. 

Powered by Frankly