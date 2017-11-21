Desert Empire League set for August 2018

Local high schools knew change was upon them as new league alignments in the CIF Southern Section have been in discussion for more than half-a-year.

The De Anza League was said to be no more, and the Desert Valley League would stay but the top schools would form a more competitive league, raising the competition across all sports.

It was at first going to be called the Big Horn League, but officials have made their final decision and announced the new league as the Desert Empire League. Rancho mirage was the only De Anza team selected into the new league.

League changes take affect August 2018 and will last for two school years before being reevaluated.

Desert Empire League:

Rancho Mirage

Palm Desert

Palm Springs

Xavier Prep

Shadow Hills

La Quinta

Desert Valley League:

Cathedral City

Indio

Coachella Valley

Desert Hot Springs

Desert Mirage

Twentynine Palms

Yucca Valley

Banning