Heavy Traffic Expected For Thanksgiving Holiday

This year a lot of people will have turkey, stuffing and probably a side of holiday traffic.

Some will drive to their holiday destinations.

"We're heading from San Francisco to Scottsdale," said San Francisco resident Dan Jackson.

Others will fly the friendly skies.

"I flew in from Washington state," said Canadian visitor Shanly Maier.

Either way, chances are you'll be waiting.

"We did notice it's a lot busier now, just because people are starting to come in," said Maier.

"A little busier, must be the Thanksgiving traffic picking up" said Cathedral City resident Dwight Janzer.

"It's just crowded, the people that aren't from around here, aren't familiar, they get lost, they go slow, they don't know where they're going," said La Quinta resident Kenneth Krieger.

Those traveling with small children have an even bigger challenge.

"Every stop we have to feed her, change her. Everything takes at least an hour. Even if you're just stopping for gas," said Jackson.

And when you do stop for gas, get ready to pony up the cash. Gas prices are 40 cents higher than this time last year.

"Gas prices are always too high. Be nice to have them lower," said Janzer.

The holidays are a stressful time of year and a lot of that stress can be seen on the highway.

"Road rage, just like everything else with more traffic is going to be increased," said Officer Mike Radford of the California Highway Patrol.

CHP says the best thing to do is ignore any crazed holiday drivers. But if things get really bad, Call the police.

"They will send an officer your way tot try to mitigate the situation," said Radford.