Friends Remember Amber Lane, Woman Allegedly Killed by Son

The Palm Springs community is grieving the loss of 36-year-old Amber Lane. Police said Lane was shot early Monday morning by her son, 19-year-old Brian Conroy. Family and friends of Lane said they are living a nightmare. "You can't possibly imagine. They loved one another just immensely," Guy Garrett said. Garrett is a close friend of Lane's and co-worker at Wang's in the Desert. He said Conroy and his mother were extremely close.

Related: Man Arrested for Fatally Shooting Mother in Palm Springs

David Ross, another close friend, said he lost it when he heard Lane had succumbed to her injuries. "I fell a part. I immediately just fell a part. I couldn't believe it. It was just so surreal," Ross said.

Just a few hours before the shooting, Lane left a mysterious post on Facebook saying, "I'm tired has more meanings than I can possibly explain." Garrett said he saw Lane and Conroy the night before. Garrett said he can't understand why Conroy pulled the trigger, but there may have been signs. "Amber spoke about Brian and I had brought it to Amber's attention that he wasn't smiling, he wasn't his normal self and she was very concerned about him," Garrett said.

Ross said the bond between Conroy and his mom seemed inseparable. "The kid was a sweet and genuinely nice person and he always appeared to love his mom," he explained.

Both Ross and Garrett want people to remember how beautiful she was. "Her smile would light up any room, any place, any time," Ross said. "Amber is an adorable, sweet, warm-hearted angel. There is just no other way to describe her. There isn't a mean bone in her body," he added. "The beauty of her heart. It just resonated from her," Garrett added.

Police booked Conroy on murder charges.