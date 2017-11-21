Two Women Arrested by Border Patrol Agents for Smuggling Meth Near Indio

U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the El Centro Sector arrested two women last night, suspected of smuggling narcotics in their vehicle.

At approximately 11:30 p.m., Border Patrol agents conducted a vehicle stop on a 2011 Jeep Patriot, occupied by two women and a minor child, near Dillon Road and Highway 86. As agents interviewed the driver, a Border Patrol K-9 alerted to the undercarriage area of the woman’s vehicle.

Agents searched the spare tire of the Jeep, and discovered 10 packages concealed inside. The contents of the packages were tested and proved positive for the characteristics of methamphetamine.

The combined weight of the packages totaled 11.4 pounds with an estimated street value of $39,900.

The two women, child, narcotics, and vehicle were turned over to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office pending further investigation.

In fiscal year 2018, El Centro Sector Border Patrol has seized more than 120.32 pounds of methamphetamine.