Local Tennis Pro wins Senior ITF World Singles Championship

The International Tennis Federation Seniors World Individual Championships is the highest ranked event in the ITF senior circuit for players over the age of 50.

Thunderbird Country Club Tennis Pro Mike Fedderly has traveled all over the world competing in the ITF championships for the past 25 years. Fedderly has been winning trophies and medals since he started playing the sport at 15 years old, now 58, he's still bringing home gold.

"This is my first ITF Singles World Championships,” Fedderyly explained. “I've won quite a few in doubles but this is the first in singles, so it makes it even better. You know here at Thunderbird Country Club, a lot of the members are older than I am and I try to keep them active. There's been studies regarding Tennis. Tennis is by far the best way to stay fit for seniors because you use your whole body instead of jogging or even like pickleball, or basketball. You use everything in your body when you play tennis."

Fedderly has been a Tennis Pro in the Coachella Valley for almost 30 years.