Border Patrol Arrests Previously Deported Sex Offender

U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the El Centro Sector arrested a previously deported sex offender, who illegally entered the United States Sunday morning.

At approximately 2:10 a.m., Border Patrol agents patrolling approximately 26 miles west of the Calexico Port of Entry, encountered a man who was illegally present in the United States.

Story: Border Patrol Arrests Woman Convicted of Sex Trafficking

Agents arrested the man and transported him to the Calexico Station for processing.

Agents conducted record checks and identified the man as Hector Macedo-Arellano. The man had been previously convicted of Sexual Battery on Aug. 22, 2011, which he was sentenced to two years-probation and time served in jail. Furthermore, record checks revealed Macedo subsequently was ordered removed by an Immigration Judge on Sep. 1, 2011.

Story: Border Patrol Discovers Cocaine in Vehicle's Seats

“Our agents continue to intercept and remove threats to our communities like this on a daily basis,” said Assistant Chief Patrol Agent, David S. Kim. “If you’ve preyed on those here in the United States and return we’ll be looking for you and we’ll prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law.”

Macedo, a 35-year-old Mexican citizen, will be prosecuted for Re-Entry-After-Removal.