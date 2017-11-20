Palm Springs Transgender Day of Remembrance

A ceremony honoring hundreds of murdered transgender lives over the years is part of Transgender Day of Remembrance. But remembering those transgender lives lost because of violence, resonates throughout the Palm Springs community daily.

Every second Sunday of the month, the tables at Johnny Bongos on Arenas Road are packed with smiles and laughter but most importantly support. Many in attendance are transgender like Erica Thurman.

"It's like a city in a valley that's so completely open and accepting," she said.

Others are transgender allies who come to support their friends and family but that support hasn't always been so strong in Palm Springs. In 1999, a Palm Springs transgender woman was brutally murdered and decapitated. Her body was found in Whitewater and her killer, never caught.

"The system had pretty much forgotten her and it's an unsolved crime. We thought it was really important to name it after her," said Thomi Clinton, Executive Director at Transgender Community Coalition.

After her death, Clinton and others searched for relatives and friends who might've known the woman but they had no luck. They decided to give her a name, Raina Chessman. Today, her memory still lives through a memorial fund named after her, the Raina Chessman Fund. That fund helps support local transgender men and women.

"We got settled in, we were completely overwhelmed. There was no money left," said Thurman.

Thurman applied for a loan from the fund after car troubles and struggling to make ends meet. She got approved and got the help she needed to get back on her feet.

"Oh my God, that was just the boost that we needed to kind of be OK," she said.

Thurman says it's one of the reasons she calls the Coachella Valley her home because she knows she's supported when it's needed the most. But for other communities across the country, transgender men and women struggle to stay alive.

According to the Human Rights Campaign, at least 25 transgender people were killed in 2017 so far. That surpasses 2016's 23 murders and 2015's 21 murders. The majority of this years murders were of transgender black women. The youngest victim, a 17-year-old and the oldest, a 59-year-old.

From 2013 to 2015, HRC also says 53 transgender people were murdered and not one incident has been prosecuted or labeled as a hate crime.

Thomi Clinton hopes those staggering numbers will push people into action.

"Violence is rising, hate crimes are rising, insane things are happening more now and i think we just need to all pull together and support one another," she said.

Monday's ceremony in front of the Palm Springs City Hall starts at 4 p.m. and goes until 8 p.m. with a candlelight vigil starting at 5 p.m. Speakers include the founder of Transgender Day of Remembrance, Gwendolyn Ann Smith, as well as l'Transparent' actor Ian Harvle, and activist/author Ryan Sallans. The event is free to the public.