Palm Springs Man Charged With Murder for Mother's Shooting

Palm Springs, CA -

A murder charge was filed Wednesday against a 19-year-old man accused of fatally shooting his mother at their Palm Springs home.

Brian Patrick Conroy is charged with killing 36-year-old Amber Lane, who was shot just before 4:30 a.m. Monday in the 4100 block of Calle San Antonio. Lane died at Desert Regional Medical Center about two hours later.

The victim's husband and stepson, who also live in the home, were interviewed by police and cleared of involvement. Investigators have not disclosed a motive for the killing.

Lane was the director of marketing and public relations at the Wang's in the Desert restaurant in Palm Springs.

Conroy, a former Palm Springs High School student who has no prior criminal record in Riverside County, was expected to be arraigned on the charges Wednesday afternoon. He's being held without bail.

