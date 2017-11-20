Man Arrested for Fatally Shooting Mother in Palm Springs

A woman shot at a Palm Springs home Monday morning has died of her injuries, and police say her son pulled the trigger.

Story: Palm Springs High School Put on Lock-down After Threat, Police Investigate

The shooting occurred around 4:30 a.m. at a residence in the 4200 block of Calle San Antonio, said Sgt. William Hutchinson. Police say 36-year-old Amber Lane was intentionally shot by her son, 19-year-old Brian Conroy, and later died in the hospital of her injuries.

Police initially questioned three men at the home, before identifying Conroy as the main suspect. Palm Springs Police have booked Conroy on murder charges. The victim reportedly lived in at the home with her husband and two sons.

Story: Fifteen Suspects Arrested in Walmart Embezzlement Case

A motive has not been released, but friends and neighbors of the family have told KMIR they are in absolute shock that something like this would happen to a seemingly perfect family on a quiet street.