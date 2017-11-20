Gary Oldman to Receive Desert Palm Achievement Award at Palm Springs International Film Festival

Gary Oldman's portrayal of Winston Churchill in ``Darkest Hour'' has earned him recognition at the upcoming Palm Springs International Film Festival, where he will be awarded with the Desert Palm Achievement Award, festival organizers announced Monday.

Oldman will receive the award at the 29th annual festival's Jan. 2 Film Awards Gala at the Palm Springs Convention Center. ``Darkest Hour'' explores Churchill's first weeks in office as Britain's prime minister during World War II.

``Gary Oldman brings to screen one of the most powerful performances of this year as Winston Churchill in `Darkest Hour.' Portraying Britain's steadfast leader during the tumultuous era of World War II, he has already earned rave reviews from critics and is sure to garner awards attention this season,'' festival chairman Harold Matzner said. ``The Palm Springs International Film Festival is honored to present Gary Oldman with this year's Desert Palm Achievement Award -- Actor.''

Past recipients of the Desert Palm Achievement Award include Casey Affleck, Jeff Bridges, Bradley Cooper, Daniel Day-Lewis, Colin Firth, Matthew McConaughey, Sean Penn, Brad Pitt, and Eddie Redmayne. The Palm Springs International Film Festival is slated for Jan. 4-15.