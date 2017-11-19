Family Displaced after House Fire in La Quinta - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

La Quinta

Family Displaced after House Fire in La Quinta

La Quinta, CA -

A house fire in La Quinta Cove leaves a family homeless.

The fire broke out Sunday morning on Avenida Martinez in La Quinta.  Firefighters were able to keep the garbage fire from spreading to nearby homes.

The flames were contained in about 40 minutes. 

A family of five has been displaced. They managed to escape without injury.

