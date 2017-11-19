Family Displaced after House Fire in La Quinta

Bermuda Dunes

Chad Vachter has always loved guns. "I think everyone has a right to defend their home, their way of life," he said. Vachter has been a supporter of The Second Amendment since he was young. "I first got into guns when I was a kid hunting with my father," he added. Related: Gun Safety Saves Lives During Holidays Among his prized weapons is an AR-15, but not anymore. Vachter decided to destroy his AR-15 with a sledge hammer. Blow by blow, the semi-au...