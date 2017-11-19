Palm Springs High School Put on Lock-down After Threat, Police I - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Palm Springs

Palm Springs High School Put on Lock-down After Threat, Police Investigate

Palm Springs, CA -

Palm Springs Police Department says they're investigating a threat made possibly by a student Saturday night. Palm Springs Police say there is no "specific, credible threat" to school or students.

According to police, there was an event on campus at the time with 150 students and parents on campus. Police said under an abundance of caution in coordination with school administrators, people on campus were put on lock-down.

According to a viewer, there was a school play happening when they were put on lock-down. 

After about an hour, the lock-down was lifted and everyone was escorted safely to their cars. Police say they have made contact with a juvenile regarding the threat and no crime has been established at this point.

