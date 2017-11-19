Palm Springs High School Put on Lock-down After Threat, Police Investigate

Palm Springs Police Department put Palm Springs High School on lock-down after a threat made possibly by a student Saturday night.
On November 2, 2017, Deputies from the Palm Desert Business District Team received information regarding an embezzlement involving several employees of the Palm Desert Walmart, located at 34500 Monterey Avenue.
