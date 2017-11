Don't be surprised if you see a lot of bodybuilders roaming around Palm Springs this weekend. Lou Ferrigno is back for his 4th Annual Ferrigno Legacy IFFB competition but this year it's bigger than ever with the first ever Ferrigno Legacy Expo called "Flexpo", at the Palm Springs Convention Center. KMIR Sports stopped by for an exclusive sneak peak.

For more information on Lou Ferrigno Flexpo: https://ferrignolegacy.com/expo/