Kimpton Rowan's First Guest is Palm Springs Royalty

On Friday's opening day, staff at the Kimpton Rowan Hotel in Downtown Palm Springs gave their first honorary guest a very special welcome.

Kitty Kieley Hayes liked what she saw, "This is a pretty spectacular place, it's very different," she said.

Kitty is the great granddaughter of the "Mother of Palm Springs" Nellie Coffman, known for starting the hospitality industry on this very site in 1909 as the owner operator of the Desert Inn.

Kitty was mesmerized by the attention to detail, "Look here, oh, really terrific, oh my goodness, look Renee," she said as she turned the corner into the elevator wallpapered in a picture of the desert.

And captivated by the views, "The best way to see it, oh look how gorgeous it is," she said as she look out at the endless roof top views, and was surprised by a unique feature, "Ooh, a swimming pool,"

Kitty said her great grandmother would approve and so did she, "The word they exude is hospitality this is first class hospitality I think people from all walks of life and all parts of the world are going to feel very welcome here."

Abe Liao the general manager of the Kimpton Rowan said he was honored to have her as his first guest and by her kind words, "Kitty mentioned that she's happy to have another inn keeper here in the desert at the same location so you definitely it's heartfelt and very touching so I'm very proud,"

Kitty wishes the Kimtpon Roway Palm Springs the best, "Dear Kimpton welcome to Palm Springs live long and prosper."