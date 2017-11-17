911 System in Palm Springs and Indio Back Up

Emergency operations for the Palm Springs and Indio Police Departments is back up and running. For four hours Friday morning, the 911 system was down for Palm Springs and Indio. Sergeant Dan Marshall, with the Indio Police Department, said wireless calls weren't going through around midnight until 4:00 AM. "We were told by our phone company that there was a planned power outage and then that affected all the public service answering points," Marshall said.

Sergeant Marshall said losing the 911 system even for a few hours is frustrating for first responders. "It is very difficult when we lose our 911. We want the communication. You see something, say something. We want the community to in three buttons get a hold of a first responder," he explained.

The Palm Springs and Indio Police Departments took to social media to let people know 911 calls from cell phones weren't working. "We have had this happen before, so we had systems in place where we immediately started pushing out on social media. We do have a number that everybody can call," Marshall said.

Sergeant Marshall said this can't happen again. "Our emergency operation center is going to reach out to the power company. It'll be a great opportunity to make that discussion and say, 'This is where the public service answering points are at,' to make sure that in the event of a natural disaster or other type of thing, they know what power grids they need to get back up as soon as humanly possible," Marshall said.

Southern California Edison told KMIR News it does not appear to be a SCE related outage.