TODEC Launches Aggressive Campaign, Calls On Immigrants To Naturalize

While negotiations between democrats and President Trump over immigration have stalled, here in the Coachella Valley, Training Occupational Development Educating Communities or TODEC, is stepping up their efforts to get things moving.

In a little house in Coachella, they gather. Those who have finally realized the dream of american citizenship, after years of doubt, cling to their documents. Going from laughter to tears.

"I still cannot believe it," said new U.S. citizen Gloria Garcia.

Related: TODEC Expands Reach In The Coachella Valley

Those who have yet to realize the dream are optimistic, inspired by the message coming from TODEC.

"We could rally, we could protest, we could march, but what's really going to make the difference is our vote."

TODEC is telling permanent residents to take the next step and become naturalized citizens, afraid that President Trump will make good on his campaign promises to tighten the legal immigration process.

In Washington, negotiations over immigration have stalled. In Coachella, that is the reason for renewing their cause and being more aggressive than ever.

"As an immigrant it's very important to take the next step in naturalization because it's a way for our immigrant community to stay in this country," said Luz Gallegos, community planning director for TODEC.

Related: Latinos Worry Ahead Of DACA Announcment

Before becoming a citizen, Garcia had her doubts.

"I would always say no, I don't have the money to do it," Garcia said.

But now, things have changed.

"I'm on the moon. I don't need to fall in love, I'm happy with this," said Garcia.