Man Previously Convicted of Accessory to Murder Charged With Gun - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Man Previously Convicted of Accessory to Murder Charged With Guns, Drugs Possession Following Palm Springs Arrest

Posted: Updated:
Man Previously Convicted of Accessory to Murder Charged With Guns, Drugs Possession Following Palm Springs Arrest Man Previously Convicted of Accessory to Murder Charged With Guns, Drugs Possession Following Palm Springs Arrest
Indio, CA -

An Indio man previously convicted of being an accessory to murder was charged Friday with possession of firearms and ammunition after allegedly being caught with a loaded assault rifle by officers who responded to reports of a brawl in downtown Palm Springs last weekend.

Phillipe Pavia, 39, was arrested along with Raymond Gomez, 33, at 1:25 a.m. Sunday, after officers went to the 100 block of South Palm Canyon Drive to check out a report of a fight involving "several subjects," during which a "firearm was possibly seen," Sgt. William Hutchinson said.

Police located Pavia and Gomez in the parking lot of the La Plaza Center, where officers saw "an AR-15 assault rifle in plain view on the passenger floorboard" of one of the men's vehicles, the sergeant said.

Both suspects posted bail after being booked into county jail on suspicion of various firearm and ammunition possession charges.

A follow-up investigation by the Riverside County District Attorney Gang Impact Team led investigators to serve to a search warrant Thursday morning at Pavia's home in the 43600 block of Main Street in Indio, where they seized five more guns, ammunition and 110 grams of cocaine and took him into custody, Hutchinson said.

Pavia's criminal history includes previously being charged in a 2000 Indio murder case, court records show. Another man was convicted of the gang- related killing, and Pavia pleaded guilty in 2001 to being an accessory.

Pavia, who's being held in lieu of $1 million bail, pleaded not guilty to all charges Friday afternoon and will return to court on Nov. 30.

Gomez is due in court in January.    

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Cathedral City

    Unsolved Candy Cane Lane Shooting Haunts Mother

    Unsolved Candy Cane Lane Shooting Haunts Mother

    Friday, November 17 2017 10:32 PM EST2017-11-18 03:32:48 GMT

    This should be a happy time of year for Roxanne, she has a beautiful baby girl, a boyfriend she loves, but this time of year brings back horrible memories.  "I woke up to no David, no baby it was horrible, it was the most horrible thing I could ever experience," she says. On December 19, 2015, Roxanne was days away from giving birth to her first child, a baby boy. She and her then boyfriend 38-year-old David Chavez, did what many do during the holidays, went for a dri...

    This should be a happy time of year for Roxanne, she has a beautiful baby girl, a boyfriend she loves, but this time of year brings back horrible memories.  "I woke up to no David, no baby it was horrible, it was the most horrible thing I could ever experience," she says. On December 19, 2015, Roxanne was days away from giving birth to her first child, a baby boy. She and her then boyfriend 38-year-old David Chavez, did what many do during the holidays, went for a dri...

  • Man Accused in Decades-Old Desert Hot Springs Murder of Teen in Custody

    Man Accused in Decades-Old Desert Hot Springs Murder of Teen in Custody

    Friday, November 17 2017 11:55 PM EST2017-11-18 04:55:23 GMT

    A man accused of gunning down a Desert Hot Springs teen more than two decades ago was in custody Friday in a case recently reopened by Riverside County prosecutors...

    A man accused of gunning down a Desert Hot Springs teen more than two decades ago was in custody Friday in a case recently reopened by Riverside County prosecutors...

  • Palm Desert

    Fifteen Suspects Arrested in Walmart Embezzlement Case

    Fifteen Suspects Arrested in Walmart Embezzlement Case

    Thursday, November 16 2017 7:03 PM EST2017-11-17 00:03:18 GMT

    On November 2, 2017, Deputies from the Palm Desert Business District Team received information regarding an embezzlement involving several employees of the Palm Desert Walmart, located at 34500 Monterey Avenue. 

    On November 2, 2017, Deputies from the Palm Desert Business District Team received information regarding an embezzlement involving several employees of the Palm Desert Walmart, located at 34500 Monterey Avenue. 

Powered by Frankly