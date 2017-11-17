Driver Hospitalized After Car Goes Over the Side of Highway 74

Driver Hospitalized After Car Goes Over the Side of Highway

A vehicle plummeted 50 feet over the side of state Route 74 near the Coachella Valley Vista Point Friday, leaving the driver hospitalized with moderate injuries, CHP Officer Mike Radford said.

The crash happened at 10:40 a.m. on the highway east of Vista Point, said April Newman of the Riverside County Fire Department.

The unidentified motorist was rescued by emergency crews who pulled the driver up from the crash scene by rope, Newman said.