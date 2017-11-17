Unsolved Candy Cane Lane Shooting Haunts Mother

This should be a happy time of year for Roxanne, she has a beautiful baby girl, a boyfriend she loves, but this time of year brings back horrible memories.

"I woke up to no David, no baby it was horrible, it was the most horrible thing I could ever experience," she says.

On December 19, 2015, Roxanne was days away from giving birth to her first child, a baby boy. She and her then boyfriend 38-year-old David Chavez, did what many do during the holidays, went for a drive to popular neighborhood in Cathedral City nicknamed Candy Cane Lane, to see Christmas lights. Something Roxanne and her family have done since she was a child. They packed the car and took along her sister's three children. As they were leaving, they were driving slowly, and a driver in the car behind them grew impatient, and began honking. Roxanne pleaded with David to pull over, instead, he and the other driver got out of their cars and exchanged words. She says a female passenger in the car got out and tried to get the man to get back in the car, he told her to get in the driver's side and drive away, they too had a car fill of children. The woman drives off, then the unthinkable happened.

"I saw flashes and pop pop pop ... I said stop that's enough already and next thing you know I was hit with a bullet immediately I felt my son go limp, I yelled no my baby and David turns around with a shocked look and he had his hand on his chest and but then he falls to the ground and then he died," says Roxanne, she was rushed to the hospital where she found out her unborn son was gone too, "Oh my God my son is gone and that was like the worst feeling ever ... the coroner took my son before I could even hold him so I woke up to no David and no baby, it was horrible."

Roxanne replays that scenario over and over in her mind. She says it even haunts her dreams. She says she's often afraid to leave her home.

She says she can't believe that it's been two years and no one has been brought to justice, " I had asked them about my case and they said unfortunately there were no more leads and it was going to go into a cold case."

We went to the Cathedral City Police Department together to speak with the detective on the case. Detective Moulin was happy to see her and her baby. He and Commander Julio Luna reassured Roxanne, the case was a priority.

"The detective in charge of the case has taken this to be very personal to him he wants to make sure he solves this case and we're going to continue to work on it until we absolutely have nothing else to go on." says Luna.

Roxanne says her mind was put at ease when she spoke with them face to face, "He stood by my side at my son's funeral, it just means a lot to me that they are still pursuing it and they haven't stopped."

She also pleads with the community and woman who was with the suspect to help her find peace through justice. "It's unfair because David and my son are at peace and I was left here to suffer to go through the pain and it's unbearable ... from mother to mother, have some compassion for me, have a heart." The Cathedral City Police Department says this is a case of road rage and not a gang related shooting. They say Chavez was not armed.

They too ask the community to step up and help solve this case that's shattered so many lives shattered.