15 Walmart Employees Arrested For Embezzlement Through Gift Cards

On November 2, 2017, Deputies from the Palm Desert Business District Team received information regarding an embezzlement involving several employees of the Palm Desert Walmart, located at 34500 Monterey Avenue.
On November 12, 2017 at approximately 1:25 am, PSPD officers were dispatched to the 100 block of S Palm Canyon Drive regarding a fight involving several subjects where a firearm was possibly seen.
A group of employees at the Walmart in Palm Desert were arrested Wednesday for embezzling $25,000 dollars worth of gift cards.
