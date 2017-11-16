15 Walmart Employees Arrested For Embezzlement Through Gift Cards

A group of employees at the Walmart in Palm Desert were arrested Wednesday for embezzling $25,000 dollars worth of gift cards.

"These employees were using a fraudulent coupon code. Once they had that code they used it to put money onto a gift card," said Deputy Armando Munoz of the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

They used the code more than a thousand times. The scam involved 25 employees in total but only 15 were arrested.

Walmart started an internal investigation when one of the employees tried to use a fraudulently loaded gift card.

On November 2, deputies from the Palm Desert Business District Team received information regarding the embezzlement. The investigation lasted for several weeks before an arrest was made.

Six suspects were released pending further investigation. In addition, information gained during the investigation resulted in the recovery of property the suspects obtained while using the fraudulent Walmart cards.

Walmart's media relations director said he couldn't answer any specific questions but when on to say that Walmart is disturbed by the allegations and will continue to work closely with the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.