KMIR Cares: Bighorn Bam's Miracle on El Paseo

Every year in November for the past 10 years, one Saturday night close to Thanksgiving is dedicated to a miracle! Several blocks of El Paseo are closed down as it's transformed into a winter wonderland complete with Santa Claus, a huge Christmas tree, lighting, and so much more.

Its all part of big horns generous community outreach that has raised over $7 million for breast cancer treatment and research right here on the Coachella Valley. Its the quintessential party with a purpose!

There is something for every member of the family at Miracle on El Paseo! In a matter of hours - the iconic shopping destination is transformed.

Aw yes! Shopping! The local vendors are proud to partner every year with the annual event that kicks off the holiday season complete with an impressive oversized tree!

The purpose behind this party is rooted in the personal story of the founder Selby Dunham - a breast cancer survivor who saw a need in the Valley after befriending a fellow patient while in treatment who didn’t show up one day.

It takes a village to create this magical night and there's always something new!

It's not to be missed! KMIR News is proud to be a sponsor this year and Gino, Janet and Mike will all be there having fun and they'll be hosting the annual tree lighting live on Saturday's 5 and 6pm news. So make sure you bring out the whole family as the 2017 holiday season official kicks off and all for a great cause!