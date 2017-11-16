KMIR Cares: Transportation Reimbursement and Information Project

Some of our most vulnerable neighbors who need help with normal activities like getting to doctor's appointments and to daily errands like grocery shopping have found relief thanks to the giving hearts at Independent Living Partnership.

They have created a caring group of local helpers who are empowering people to remain independent called TRIP - Transportation Reimbursement and Information Project.

Trip was launched in 1993 by the Office of Aging and the Riverside County Transportation Commission. There was a need and ILP filled it.

In the month of September, 732 of our active riders got somewhat of 12,000 one-way trips and over 180 thousand miles of volunteers assisted transportation.

The Independent Living Partnership is currently working with other organizations in California to establish trip services due to their incredible success. Kudos to the great example of our local chapter for their amazing community outreach in Riverside County.