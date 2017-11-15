Neighborhood Group Looks To Force A Vote On Vacation Rentals

Neighborhood group "Neighbors 4 Neighborhoods" walked into Palm Springs City Hall Wednesday with what they say is enough signatures to force a vote on vacation rentals.

"This initiative started by a small group of concerned citizens is no longer ours. It now belongs to the people of Palm Springs," said neighborhood group member Stephen Rose.

In the past six months, the group has collected 5,600 signatures with the hope of putting the issue before voters and removing all short term vacation rentals from single family residential neighborhoods.

"We have to rely on our city hall to protect us and we have felt in Palm Springs that our voices just haven't been heard," said Rose.

Vacation rental owners say the group is misleading voters and the move is an attempt to divide the community.

"They are using a lot of hype and misinformation. And I think by the time this election happens the people of Palm Springs will understand that we are part of the community," said vacation rental owner Bruce Hoban.

The city still needs to verify the signatures. But if everything checks out, a special election could be held in June next year. If voters support the initiative, vacation rentals in residential neighborhoods would done for. City officials say that could have consequences.

"The city currently brings in seven point five million dollars of revenue. We're getting close to ten percent of our budget from vacation rentals...and losing that revenue would be very problematic for the city," said Palm Springs City Councilman Geoff Kors.

For the neighborhood group, this has been a long time coming.

"Our neighborhoods are places for people to live. And it's just not a compatible use. And the proliferation in Palm Springs really exceeds anything we've seen in this country," said Rose.