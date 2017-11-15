La Quinta Shooting Witness: I Was Playing and Ducked Down

Riverside County Sheriff's Department are investigating reports of shots fired on Avenida Ramirez near Avenida Montezuma in La Quinta.

The calls came in around 4:40 p.m. according to Riverside County Sheriff's Deputy Mike Vasquez. Vazquez says they're investigating the incident but at this time, there are no victims or suspects.

According to 10-year-old Karolina Lemus, she was playing outside on her scooter when she says a car drove by and began shooting out the window. She said they fired several shots randomly down the street and they were not specifically targeting her home.

Karolina's father allowed KMIR to speak with his daughter.

"It was like a Honda passing by with a blackish-grayish gun just hitting the houses for no reason," says Karolina. She says she was scared and ducked down. She says her mother came out as soon as she heard the shots.

Riverside County Sheriff's Department were on scene until 6 p.m. investigating the area and interviewing neighbors.