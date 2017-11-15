Jule's Market Says Regulating Service Animals Is Difficult

Jule's Market prides itself on being welcoming. "We just want to be welcoming to families and pets are part of families," said Jeremy Cullifer, the CEO of Jules Market. Cullifer said he used to allow pets into the store because all of the items are pre-packaged.

However, after a visit from the health department, its lenient pet policy changed. "[The health department] said our policy was not in compliant with county regulations, and we had to change our pet policy to only allow service animals," Cullifer explained.

The American Disabilities Act makes it difficult for the health department to regulate service animals because businesses can only ask two questions. "Is this a service animal? and what does it do or what is its function? They can't ask anything else," said Brian Martinez, an Environmental Health Specialist with the health department.

Cullifer said the problem is some people lie about having a service animal. "I've been in this industry for almost 20 years and I've asked hundreds of people, 'is that a service animal?' and only one person has ever told me, 'no,'" he said.

The health department said bringing non-service animals into food facilities is a big health concern. They can carry Salmonella, they can carry Campylobacter," Martinez said.

Some shoppers said the grocery store is not a place for pets. "I think it's better if we use dogs for what they're good for, there's service dogs, guard dogs, hot dogs, I mean dogs have their place," said Joaquin Pendleton.

Pretending to have a service animal is a misdemeanor. Jule's Market said come on by, but leave your pets at home.