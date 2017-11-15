Palmdale Man Convicted of Torture Murder of 8-Year-Old Boy

Jurors who heard heart-breaking testimony about the onslaught of horrific abuse inflicted on an 8-year-old boy before his death in May 2013 have found his mother's former boyfriend guilty of first-degree murder.

Isauro Aguirre, the boyfriend of the child's mother and 37-year-old security guard, was found guilty of the torture-murder of 8-year-old Gabriel Fernandez. He could face the death penalty when the penalty phase of the trial begins.

Deliberations began Tuesday, a day after emotional closing arguments in which the defense attorney said Aguirre acted in a fit of rage and did not intend to kill the boy.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty against him and his 34-year-old girlfriend, Pearl Sinthia Fernandez, who will be tried separately on the same charges for her son's killing.

Deputy District Attorney Jonathan Hatami called Aguirre an "evil" man who "liked torturing'' Fernandez and did so systematically in the months leading up to the child's death. Aguirre hated the boy because he thought he was gay, according to the prosecution.

"Gabriel was lying on the floor with blood coming out of his mouth. He had no pulse, no heart beat, and he wasn't breathing," said prosecutor Jon Hatami. "And, the last thing he saw was the defendant standing over him, punching him and kicking him, calling him gay and beating him to death."

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel were called to the family's home in the 200 block of East Avenue Q-10 in Palmdale in response to a call that Gabriel was not breathing. He was declared brain-dead that day, then taken off life support two days later on May 22, 2013.

An autopsy showed Gabriel suffered numerous injuries from his head to his feet and that eight BBs were recovered from the boy's body after his death. Jurors also heard testimony from two of the boy's siblings, with his 16-year-old brother telling jurors that the boy was forced to eat cat litter and cat feces and was repeatedly beaten in the months leading up to his death.

At issue for jurors during deliberations was the question of first- or second-degree murder, defense attorney Michael Sklar said. He began his closing argument by telling jurors that the evidence suggested a second-degree murder conviction, not first because he did not intend to kill Gabriel.

"I recognize how difficult it will be to put aside your complete horror," he said, while asking the panel to consider the evidence "clearly, conscientiously and dispassionately."

The prosecutor painted a picture of Aguirre sleeping in a comfortable bed night after night while, in the same room, Gabriel was bound and gagged inside a small cabinet with a "sock in his mouth, a shoelace (tying) up his hands, a bandanna over his face'' and his ankles handcuffed.

"To force a child to eat cat litter and cat feces, more than once, how does somebody do that?" Hatami asked, referring to testimony by Gabriel's older brother.

He said that the 6-foot-2, 270-pound defendant punched and kicked Gabriel hard enough to dent the walls of the family's apartment and leave the boy unconscious, then -- with help from the boy's mother -- hid some of the child's bloody clothing and moved a picture to cover up one of the biggest indentations before calling 911.

"There's no evidence that he was going to save Gabriel," Hatami said, telling jurors that the defendant lied to the 911 dispatcher and paramedics who arrived on the scene.

The defense contends that Aguirre never meant to kill the child, but Hatami sought to undercut that claim, telling jurors in his summation of the case that Aguirre hated the boy. The couple only took him from his maternal grandparents so that they could collect welfare payments for his care, the prosecutor said.

Hatami also recalled testimony about a medical excuse to explain Gabriel's absence from school, which was allegedly forged by Aguirre and Fernandez. The prosecutor said that documentation, along with the couple later telling the school that the boy had moved to Texas, was evidence of their sophistication and premeditation.

Sklar acknowledged "unspeakable acts of abuse over a period of time'' by his client, but urged the panel as a matter of law to focus only on the evening of May 22, 2013, when Aguirre and Fernandez allegedly gave Gabriel the beating that caused his death. Aguirre was angry because Gabriel had asked his mother to leave Aguirre and then denied saying so, calling his mother a liar in front of Aguirre, the defense attorney said.

"Isauro exploded in a rage of anger," he said.

Once his client realized Gabriel was unconscious, "he immediately took steps to begin to revive him," the defense attorney said. Sklar recalled Gabriel's brother testifying that "'Tony began CPR before somebody on the phone told him to, and he continued until paramedics arrived."

The attorney also alleged that Gabriel's mother was the one who hit the boy with a belt, shot him with a BB gun, forced him to eat cat feces and was responsible for much of the abuse prior to his death.

Aguirre and the boy's mother have remained jailed without bail since being charged in May 2013 with the boy's death. The two were subsequently indicted by a Los Angeles County grand jury.

Two former Los Angeles County social workers -- Stefanie Rodriguez and Patricia Clement -- and supervisors Kevin Bom and Gregory Merritt were charged last year with one felony count each of child abuse and falsifying public records in connection with the case.