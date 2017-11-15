Indio Police Release Body Camera Footage of Gas Explosion at Indio Apartment

The Indio Police Department today released footage from the body cameras of two officers who responded to a gas leak at an Indio duplex that triggered an explosion that killed the homeowner and injured one of the officers.

On the afternoon of Aug. 8, Officer Nathan Quintana and trainee Officer Israel Campoa responded to a call of a gas odor coming from the duplex in the 44000 block of King Street.

Story: One Dead, Officer Released From Hospital After Gas Explosion at Indio Apartment

The newly released footage captures the moment of ignition, in which a large fireball is followed by debris raining down on both officers. The homeowner, 61-year-old David Lee Ellis was airlifted to a hospital, where he died the following morning.

Story: Indio Man Pleads Guilty to Cathedral City Gas Station Robbery, Two Years Added to Ongoing Prison Sentence

Quintana, despite suffering second-degree burns to his right arm, continued assisting nearby residents in evacuating their homes, according to the police department. He has since returned to full duty.

More than a dozen people were also evacuated from the duplex prior to the explosion, according to police.

