Man to Stand Trial for Alleged Child Molestation at La Quinta Daycare Facility

A man who allegedly molested three young girls at a daycare center run out of his La Quinta home must stand trial on multiple counts of aggravated sexual assault of a minor and lewd acts with a child, a judge ruled Wednesday.

John Arledge, 56, is accused of committing the assaults at the now- shuttered ABC Day Care, which was operated out of his home in the 45000 block of Carrie Lane, between between 2002 and 2006, when the youngsters were between 3 and 6 years old, according to the criminal complaint.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department launched an investigation upon receiving a report of a sexual assault that allegedly occurred in 2006, the same year the daycare center stopped operating, said sheriff's Sgt. Jessica Vanderhoof. The investigation turned up two additional alleged victims, Vanderhoof said.

Prosecutors say the three children did not know each other, yet independently described similar incidents of alleged molestation involving Arledge.

On April 20, deputies served a search warrant at the Carrie Lane address and placed Arledge under arrest.

He's being held at the Riverside County jail in Indio in lieu of $2 million bail and is due in court Dec. 4 for a post-preliminary hearing arraignment.