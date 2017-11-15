Man Slated for Sentencing in 18-Year-Old Friend's Shooting Death

A Cathedral City man is slated to be sentenced to more than four years in prison Wednesday for the accidental shooting death of a friend at the defendant's home.

Calvin Villareal, 21, pleaded guilty in August to involuntary manslaughter for the Feb. 15 death of 18-year-old Henry Neri.

Cathedral City Fire Department paramedics sent to Villareal's residence at 9:16 that night took Neri to Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs, but doctors were unable to save him.

Following his plea, Villareal's attorney, Leonard Cravens, said that the shooting was an accident and called it ``a sad situation for all involved.''

"They were very good friends and now he's going to have live with this for the rest of his life,'' the defense attorney said in August.

Villareal, who also pleaded to charges of carrying a loaded firearm and marijuana possession, is being held without bail at the Riverside County jail in Indio.