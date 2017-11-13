Gun Safety Saves Lives Especially During Holidays

Statistics show accidental shootings spike during the holidays. Reasons for this include: children home from school, gun gifts, more hunting trips and alcohol.

Every year hundreds are killed and thousands are injured in accidental shootings but experts say this is preventable and gun safety is key.

"The most important thing that you can do when handling a firearm is being safe and so it has to be at the forefront of your mind anytime you're handling a firearm somebody can die," says Ben Moran, the manager at Second Amendment Sports in Palm Desert.

According to the Centers for Disease Control over 600 people died from accidental shootings in 2010. At Second Amendment Sports, safety is a priority and it's the law.

Before you can even buy a gun Moran will make sure you know how to use it, "In the State of California you have to do a safe handling demonstration and so our certified instructors will show you how to safely load, chamber check and unload the fire arm, after that we will make sure you can do it, " and he says they take their time and help you, but if they see you cannot handle a firearm after several attempts you are failed, "by no means do we want to make a buck over somebody's safety."

Moran says the four firearm safety rules are a must, "Number one is treat you your firearm as if it's always loaded, even if it isn't you treat it as such ... number two is you keep your firearm pointed in the safest direction possible ... depending on where you're at if you're on the second story of a building you don't want to point that thing down and vice versa and if you're on the first story of the building you don't want to point it up ... number three is you keep your finger off the trigger until you're ready to shoot ... and number four is you know what you're shooting at what's around it and what's beyond it."

They also offer classes because he says if you're going to have a gun in your home for protection it's important to go beyond the basics, "If you don't know how to use it that's where these safety violations happen and so we want people to be trained as well, not just have a firearm."

Also, especially if you have children and teens in the home, keep them locked and out of reach.