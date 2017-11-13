Gun Safety Saves Lives Especially During Holidays

Statistics show accidental shootings spike during the holidays. Reasons for this include: children home from school, gun gifts, more hunting trips and alcohol. Every year hundreds are killed and thousands are injured in accidental shootings but experts say this is preventable and gun safety is key.
The owner of Frankinbun in Palm Springs is fuming after his business was burglarized. He believes it was an inside job.
Jodee Anderson had no idea when she was visiting the sauna at the 24 Hour Fitness in Indio, a peeping Tom was capturing her every move.
