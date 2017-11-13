Bellinger, Judge unanimous picks as Rookies of the Year - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Bellinger, Judge unanimous picks as Rookies of the Year

Posted: Updated:

By NOAH TRISTER
AP Baseball Writer

The only major question was whether it would be unanimous - and it was.

Aaron Judge and Cody Bellinger are baseball's Rookies of the Year for 2017 after their record-setting home run binges eliminated any reasonable competition for the honors. Judge led the American League with 52 homers, the most ever by a rookie. Bellinger hit 39 and had to settle for the National League's rookie record.

Judge and Bellinger received every first-place vote available from the Baseball Writers' Association of America. Judge became the first New York Yankees player to receive this award since Derek Jeter in 1996. Bellinger gave the Dodgers a record 18th Rookie of the Year winner.

Boston outfielder Andrew Benintendi finished second in the AL vote, followed by Baltimore slugger Trey Mancini. St. Louis infielder Paul DeJong was the NL runner-up, with Pittsburgh first baseman Josh Bell finishing third.

Judge is also a finalist for the MVP award. Ichiro Suzuki in 2001 and Fred Lynn in 1975 are the only players to win the AL MVP and Rookie of the Year awards in the same season.

The Yankees entered this season with marginal expectations by their standards, but the prodigious power of Judge and catcher Gary Sanchez transformed them almost overnight into an exciting young team with tremendous potential. Judge's 495-foot shot on June 11 was the longest home run in the major leagues this season, according to Statcast. Although he struck out 208 times in the regular season and 27 more in the postseason, the 25-year-old outfielder is one of a handful of reasons why the Yankees suddenly seem to have one of the brightest futures of any team in baseball.

New York came within a victory of the World Series this year, losing to Houston in Game 7 of the AL Championship Series. Bellinger's team made it to that final step, but Los Angeles fell to the Astros in a seven-game World Series.

Bellinger is the second straight Dodgers player to win Rookie of the Year. Shortstop Corey Seager did it last year.

Bellinger made his big league debut in late April. By the time he turned 22 on July 13, he had 25 home runs. The 6-foot-4 first baseman is an appropriate counterpart to the powerful Judge. They even hit from opposite sides of the plate: Judge is a righty and Bellinger swings left-handed.

This is the first time both Rookie of the Year awards were unanimous since 1997, when Nomar Garciaparra of Boston and Scott Rolen of Philadelphia won.

___

More MLB baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Palm Springs, CA

    Frankinbun Burglarized, Owner Says It Was Inside Job

    Frankinbun Burglarized, Owner Says It Was Inside Job

    Monday, November 13 2017 9:13 PM EST2017-11-14 02:13:38 GMT

    The owner of Frankinbun in Palm Springs is fuming after his business was burglarized. He believes it was an inside job.

    The owner of Frankinbun in Palm Springs is fuming after his business was burglarized. He believes it was an inside job.

  • Indio

    Woman: Man Was Taking Pictures of Me Showering at Indio Gym

    Woman: Man Was Taking Pictures of Me Showering at Indio Gym

    Tuesday, November 14 2017 3:03 AM EST2017-11-14 08:03:13 GMT

    Jodee Anderson had no idea when she was visiting the sauna at the 24 Hour Fitness in Indio, a peeping Tom was capturing her every move.

    Jodee Anderson had no idea when she was visiting the sauna at the 24 Hour Fitness in Indio, a peeping Tom was capturing her every move.

  • 49ers WR Goodwin Played Hours After Family Tragedy

    49ers WR Goodwin Played Hours After Family Tragedy

    Monday, November 13 2017 12:48 PM EST2017-11-13 17:48:36 GMT
    Wide receiver Marquise Goodwin played a football game just hours after he and his wife, Morgan, lost their baby boy due to complications during pregnancy, he revealed on Sunday evening. "(We) had to prematurely deliver him early this morning around 4 a.m.," Goodwin wrote in a post on Instagram. "Although we are hurt, I am grateful for the experience and grateful that God blessed me with a wife as courageous and resilient as Morgan. The pain (physically, mentally, &...
    Wide receiver Marquise Goodwin played a football game just hours after he and his wife, Morgan, lost their baby boy due to complications during pregnancy, he revealed on Sunday evening. "(We) had to prematurely deliver him early this morning around 4 a.m.," Goodwin wrote in a post on Instagram. "Although we are hurt, I am grateful for the experience and grateful that God blessed me with a wife as courageous and resilient as Morgan. The pain (physically, mentally, &...
Powered by Frankly