Desert Hot Springs Police Department Pink Patch Donation

During the month of October the Desert Hot Springs Police Department participated, along with over 260 other Law Enforcement Agency's, in the Pink Patch Project.

Officers of the Desert Hot Springs Police Department wore pink patches on their uniform to bring awareness to breast cancer and breast cancer research. Additionally the Department provided a pink patch to those who made a $10 donation.

This afternoon at 1:30 Chief Mondary presented $2,100.00 to Josef Levy of the National Law Enforcement Cancer Support Foundation, for their on-going support of breast cancer research and providing services to breast cancer survivors.

Chief Mondary and the entire Desert Hot Springs Police Department wants to thank everyone who donated to this very important and worthwhile cause.