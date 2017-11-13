Cathedral City Police Investigating Late Night Shooting

Police today sought the public's help in tracking down whoever fired shots at a Cathedral City home over the weekend, leaving one person hospitalized.

Story: Shooting Victim Wants Cathedral City Bar Shut Down

The gunfire was reported around 2 a.m. Sunday in the 34500 block of Vaquero Road. One person at the home was taken to Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Cathedral City police Cmdr. Julio Luna. He said one or more suspects fired multiple times at the home, but a motive for the shooting has not been determined.

Story: Woman Arrested for Alleged Vehicular Manslaughter in Connection With Fatal Thermal Crash

Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or has any information was asked to call the Cathedral City Police Department at (760) 770-0383.