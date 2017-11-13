Surveillance Video Captures Robbery at Palm Springs Restaurant

Surveillance video at a Palm Springs restaurant captured the moment a female used a key card to gain access to a room with cash in it.

The robbery occurred Thursday, November 9th around 7:30 PM at Frankinbun in Palm Springs. The burglar appears to be a light-skinned, young female.

The burglar used a key to gain access to the restaurant and the room with the cash. Only 7 people have access to the key and since the owner, Tristan Gittens, doesn’t recognize the person in the video, he assumes they used their girlfriend to do the theft.

Gittens graduated from Palms Springs High School and was recently featured in Guy Fieri’s hit show, “Diner, Drive-Ins and Dives.” Frankinbun is Gittens’ first restaurant in Palm Springs. He is set to open Persimmon Bistro at the Palm Springs Art Museum later this year.