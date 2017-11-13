Patriotism Soars at Palm Springs Air Museum

History comes to life at the Palm Springs Air Museum. "I can remember making plastic models of these things when I was a kid," said Peter Stanley after his flight on B-25 Executive Sweet. The bomber plane soared over the Coachella Valley Veterans Day weekend.

Members of the B-25 Executive Sweet's crew include active service and veteran members: Louie Franco, Jamie Toombs and Ron Reinhart. They're American heroes paying it forward for WWII veterans. "When we take this air craft to different events and air shows and we meet the veterans who actually flew this aircrafts, we see the history through their remembrances and through their eyes," said Toombs.

The B-25 is funded by the American Aeronautical Foundation. The foundation aims to honor the legacy of veterans by preserving the past. "That whole generation is why we're here now," said John Bertsch, another passenger aboard Sunday's flight. "We are the land of the free because of the brave. If it weren't for the brave people we might not be standing here, maybe," said Reinhart.

The plane will be on display at the Palm Springs Air Museum this week. Reserve a flight Friday, November 17th or during the Props and Hops Craft Beer Festival November 18th-19th. For more information call 805-377-2106.