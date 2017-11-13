Authorities Release Name of Woman Hit and Killed by Driver in Palm Desert

Riverside County Sheriff’s Department releases the name of a woman struck and killed in Palm Desert Saturday night.

The woman has been identified as 48-year-old Jamie Ziegler of El Segundo, Calif.

It happened around 9:30 Saturday night at the intersection of San Pablo Ave. and Hwy 111.

Police say the driver of the car is cooperating with investigators. They say drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the incident.