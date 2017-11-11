Police: Man was Illegally Growing 390 Marijuana Plants inside Palm Springs Home

Riverside County Sheriff's Department arrests a man they say was illegally growing marijuana inside a Palm Springs house.
According to the Coachella Valley Narcotics Task Force, officers had a search warrant Saturday morning for a home on Amelia Way. Law enforcement say they found 390 marijuana plants and $1,200 cash inside the home.
Everyday for the last six months James Darling, Jonathan Darling Reynoso's father wakes up with the same thing on his mind, "Two people who just vanished and no one seems to know anything?" This has been his life since may 10th the day his 28-year-old son and his girlfriend 26-year-old Audrey Moran vanished, "It hasn't been much of a life you know to think wherever someone where someone is that you love if they're safe, it's hard, even after all this time, i...
