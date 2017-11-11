Police: Man was Illegally Growing 390 Marijuana Plants inside Pa - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Police: Man was Illegally Growing 390 Marijuana Plants inside Palm Springs Home

Palm Springs, CA -

Riverside County Sheriff's Department arrests a man they say was illegally growing marijuana inside a Palm Springs house.

According to the Coachella Valley Narcotics Task Force, officers had a search warrant Saturday morning for a home on Amelia Way. Law enforcement say they found 390 marijuana plants and $1,200 cash inside the home.

Officers say the suspect was also stealing electricity, so Southern California Edison was called to the home due to the hazard of the situation.

Forty-year-old Yong Li was arrested for illegal marijuana cultivation. Investigators say he’s a resident of Los Angeles.

