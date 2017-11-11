Couple Missing Six Months; Mother Wants Texts and Mail to be Delivered

Everyday for the last six months James Darling, Jonathan Darling Reynoso's father wakes up with the same thing on his mind, "Two people who just vanished and no one seems to know anything?"

This has been his life since may 10th the day his 28-year-old son and his girlfriend 26-year-old Audrey Moran vanished, "It hasn't been much of a life you know to think wherever someone where someone is that you love if they're safe, it's hard, even after all this time, it's the same thing like the first time, we just don't know anything," he says.

Police say on May 10th Audrey stopped at her sister's house in Coachella around 8 o'clock that night, she told her sister she was going to pick up Jonathan after a trip with friends ... Instead police found Audrey's car abandoned on the side of the 10 Freeway in Beaumont near the oak valley parkway exit ...

He says someone knows something and pleads them to come forward, "Just put an end to it whatever happened happened, just come forward and just put us at ease," he says with tears and anger.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department tells them the case is still active and finds hope in that, "There's a lot of evil in this world and there's a lot of things that happen everyday but it can't end like this it just can't."

Jonathan's mother Mayra Torres says she can't believe the phone number belonging to her son has been recycled. She found comfort in sending him messages, but broke down when she received a text back saying I'm not your son. She also wants his mail, something she's been trying to get but has been denied. We went down to the post office in Palm Desert. They told us they can't without a death certificate. This was a blow.

Jonathan's father just thinks of getting Jonathan and Audrey home by Christmas, a time of year Jonathan celebrated everyday by leaving his Christmas tree up year round, his response when people made fun of it, "Everyday is a gift".

"It's going to be tougher and even tougher for the holidays, but ... miracles happen everyday," he says.

Both families say they're thankful for the community's support they say your prayers, messages keep them going on days they feel like they can't. The Riverside County Sheriff's Department tells me they continue to work the case just as they did when they got it and ask anyone who knows anything to report it. It may just be the key to solving the case. (760) 393-3544.