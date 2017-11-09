Ceremony Highlights Program Helping Veterans Succeed

College of the Desert had an early Veterans Day celebration to honor the brave men and women who serve our country and work or study on their campuses. Over 200 veterans attend COD, this was their special day to be honored.

Veteran Luis Cornejo says he didn't expect challenges after he left the service, "I was surprised by how difficult the transition was to civilian life from the military," adding that college is often difficult for many veterans for reasons people who haven't served in the military can't understand, "I couldn't deal with trying to analyze the emotional nuances of a brush stroke while my friends were deployed overseas."

COD alum Eduardo Garcia, (D) Coachella, says at COD's Veteran's Resource Center there are people who understand and are there to help, "The veterans here in the Coachella Valley, at College of the Desert count they matter and everything is being done to make sure that they're successful with their educational journeys and a smooth integration transition into civilian life."

Veterans Day is special says U.S. Army Sgt. Marcos Marshall, "A day to remember literally everything that everyone has done to get us to where we are now in this beautiful country."

And it's the perfect day to thank a veteran.

U.S.M.C. veteran John Mejia says it's a good day to thank a veteran, "I always feel an obligation to give back to thank those veterans ... they laid the groundwork for those of us who served."

"The veterans I want thank that mean the most to me my parents they both served in the army my mom did five years my dad did 24 ... thank you mom and dad I love you guys so much and see you guys soon," says Marshall.