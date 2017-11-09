Residents Eager for Jefferson St. Interchange to be Completed

The Jefferson Street interchange project had its opening ceremony back in August, but crews are still completing the final touches. People who live in the area said they expected the project to be finished by now, so they are frustrated driving in the area. "I went over recently trying and there was too much construction. It didn't make a whole lot of sense," said Bruce Townsend, who lives nearby.

Related: Jefferson Street Bridge Opens to Public

Raymond Fraijo has lived in Indio since the 1950's. He said the construction has been confusing. "I figured out how to get off the ramp and over here, but I haven't figured out how to get coming from this way over here," Fraijo said about driving home.

Orange construction cones still line the roadways over the Jefferson St. Bridge. "It seems never ending. The other day we tried to go off of Jefferson and it was blocked off. So it's frustrating at times," said Brad Lyerla.

The frustration means residents are avoiding the I-10 on and off ramps at Jefferson St. "When we're coming in and out of the area, there's a lot of traffic on Jefferson. It's been backed way up," said Townsend.

Fraijo said seeing the interchange project is amazing to see how far Indio has come. "That was just a little loop where everybody had to wait and go through that loop and today, woah, what a big change," Fraijo said. Fraijo said even though the construction is frustrating at times, the new interchange is a good sign for Indio. "We're getting people here from all over the world and that for us is big," he said.

Others are just ready for it to be truly finished. "They'll get out of there and maybe it'll take the congestion off of Jefferson St. and it'll make it a little easier for everyone to get in and out," Townsend said.

The $42 million interchange project started in 2015. The project is expected to wrap up by next Thursday.