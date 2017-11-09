Search Warrant Leads to Arrest, Gun Seizure in Beaumont

On November 8, 2017 at 2:00 p.m., members of the San Gorgonio Special Operations Gang Task Force served a search warrant in the 400 block of Olive Avenue in the city of Beaumont. The search warrant stemmed from a theft investigation that occurred in October 2017.

As a result of the search warrant, items related to the theft were recovered. In addition, a 9mm Sten submachine gun and various types of ammunition were recovered from the residence. The suspect, 25-year-old Beaumont resident Thomas Chapparosa, was arrested and booked at the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility for possession of an authorized weapon and committing a crime while out on bail.

If you have any information related to this investigation, you can contact Detective Casey from the San Gorgonio Regional Gang Task Force at 951-769-8500. You may also provide information anonymously through the Riverside County Gang Task Force website at http://www.riversidecountygtf.org.

The San Gorgonio Special Operations Gang Task Force is one of eight teams composing the Riverside County Regional Gang Task Force, which is a collaborative effort of 25 law enforcement agencies with the goal of combating criminal street gangs. The San Gorgonio Special Operations team is staffed with members of the Banning Police Department, Beaumont Police Department, Riverside County Probation Department and the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.