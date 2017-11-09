BNP Paribas Open Named 2017 ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Tournament of the Year

For the fourth consecutive year, the BNP Paribas Open – held annually at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden – has been voted the ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Tournament of the Year, as determined by player vote.

The BNP Paribas Open, the largest WTA and ATP World Tour combined two-week event in the world, has swept the top tournament honors on both the men’s and women’s Tours since 2014. The Masters 1000 designation is the highest category on the ATP World Tour, outside of the Tour Finals, and includes the tournaments in Miami, Monte Carlo, Madrid, Rome, Cincinnati, Canada, Shanghai, and Paris.

Story: Top 5: Why The BNP Paribas Open Is the Top Tennis Event In The World

“As both a player and now as Tournament Director, I can understand why this event has been named “Tournament of the Year” for the fourth straight year,” Tommy Haas said. “I have an incredible amount of respect for the countless hours of planning and dedication that the entire staff contributes to make the BNP Paribas Open one of the best sporting events in the world, and this award re-affirms that our actions are being appreciated by the players. We remain focused on improving the event every year and hope to make the 2018 edition even more memorable for fans, players, media and sponsors.”

Since current owner Larry Ellison purchased the event in 2009, on-going improvements to the Indian Wells Tennis Garden have made the tournament a favorite for fans and players alike. The BNP Paribas Open remains the only tournament in the world to have Hawk-Eye on all match courts for both main draw and qualifying matches.

Story: BNP Paribas Open Drawing Big Numbers

Prior to the 2017 tournament, the Indian Wells Tennis Garden underwent extensive renovations designed to enhance the overall fan experience, including substantial upgrades to Stadium 1. Ranging from a massive expansion of the Stadium Plaza to renovating all the suites and hospitality spaces to adding 21 new restaurants and concessions, the full-scale changes will continue to delight fans attending the BNP Paribas Open for years to come.

Ahead of this year’s BNP Paribas Open, a “Full Bloom” integrated marketing campaign will highlight the world-class tennis players that participate in the renowned global event woven into the natural beauty and backdrop of the desert landscape. In parallel, the Indian Wells Tennis Garden will undergo a series of enhancements to make it as lush, green and beautiful as fans expect it to be. The addition of even more palm trees, flowers, grass and plants will make the Tennis Garden truly feel like a garden in bloom.

The 2017 BNP Paribas Open, held this past March, had an estimated total gross economic impact on the Coachella Valley regional economy of more than $406M, according to an economic impact study – an increase of more than $32M since the last study was conducted in 2014.