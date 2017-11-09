Palm Springs Stolen Vehicle Suspect Leads Police on Freeway Chase, Arrested East of Coachella Valley

A suspect led authorities on a high-speed freeway chase across the Coachella Valley today in a stolen truck before being arrested near Chiriaco Summit.

The truck, which was taken sometime between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. in Palm Springs, was spotted around 6:45 a.m. on Gene Autry Trail, according to Palm Springs police Sgt. William Hutchinson.

The sergeant said the suspect initially pulled over, then sped away from officers eastbound on Interstate 10. The California Highway Patrol took over the chase, which ended shortly after 9 a.m.

The driver's name was not immediately released.